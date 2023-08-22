DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

** BAGHDAD - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Iraq. (To Aug. 24) ** YEREVAN - Hadja Lahbib, Minister of foreign affairs of Belgium, will pay a visit to Armenia.

** SYDNEY - Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addresses Australian think tank the Lowy Institute. ** ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić in Athens – 0900 GMT

** JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - BRICS Leaders make opening statements to kick off summit – 1400 GMT. ** SAO PAULO, Brazil - Brazilian ministers speak at conference organized by Council of Americas.

** MUNICH, Germany - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner visits the Bavarian hunting association – 1545 GMT. ** WARSAW - Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa meets Polish president Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

** BAGHDAD - Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Erbil to discuss bilateral relations. ** JOHANNESBURG - Leaders of the BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - open a summit where they will weigh expanding membership as some members push to forge the bloc into a counterweight to the West – 0600 GMT.

** NEW YORK CITY - The United Nations Security Council holds meeting on Libya – 1400 GMT. HANOI - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev travels to Vietnam on a two-day visit. (final day) TEHRAN - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, YB Dato' Seri Diraja Zambry Abd Kadir, will undertake an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. (To Aug 23) SINGAPORE - Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka, will embark on a two-day official visit to Singapore. (final day) JERUSALEM - New York Mayor Eric Adams arrives in Jerusalem and meets its mayor in the beginning of his three-day trip to Israel. (To Aug. 23) EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 (to Aug 28) EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (to Aug 28) TRALEE, Ireland - 2023 Rose of Tralee International Festival (final day) JOHANNESBURG - Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 15th BRICS Summit to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa and pay a state visit to South Africa. (To Aug 24) JOHANNESBURG – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to South Africa to attend the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) Summit in Johannesburg. (To Aug. 24) BAKU - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev. (To Aug. 23) ISTANBUL - Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, will visit Turkey for talks with Hakan Fidan, minister of foreign affairs of Turkey, to discuss bilateral ties and the European Union. HANOI - Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong visits Vietnam to meet with counterpart Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi and co-chair the 5th Vietnam - Australia Foreign Ministers' Meeting. BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock meets with her Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna, in Berlin, where they will discuss bilateral and European cooperation in view of the war in Ukraine – 0915 GMT. MANILA - ASEAN-China meeting on code of conduct in the South China Sea in Manila. (To Aug. 24) JOHANNESBURG - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends BRICS summit in Johannesburg. (To Aug. 24) SOUTH AFRICA - China's President Xi Jinping will meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria – 0600 GMT. JOHANNESBURG - South Africa to host 15th BRICS summit. (To Aug. 24) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23 ** JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - BRICS leaders address media on growth and expansion during second day of Summit – 0900 GMT.

** NEW YORK CITY - The United Nations Security Council meets on political situation in Syria – 1400 GMT. JOHANNESBURG - BRICS leaders address media during joint news conference. - 1030 GMT ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwean Senate Election. BALTIC WAY - 34th anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. COLOGNE, Germany - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck attends opening of gamescom 2023 (To Aug. 24) ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwean Presidency Election. ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwean National Assembly Election. BALI, Indonesia - 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings. (To Aug. 24) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 24 ** BAKU - Hadja Lahbib, Minister of foreign affairs of Belgium, will visit Azerbaijan. (To Aug 25)

** NEW YORK CITY - The United Nations Security Council discuss the conflict in Ukraine and the protection of civilians there – 1400 GMT. ** JOHANNESBURG - Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, holds a final press conference to mark the end of the summit in Johannesburg – 1500 GMT. JAKARTA - ASEAN finance and health ministers meet in Jakarta to discuss regional cooperation - 0500 GMT. JOHANNESBURG - BRICS leaders hold final press conference to mark the end of the summit - 1500 GMT. WARSAW, Poland - Poland marks the 34th anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989. KYIV, Ukraine – 32nd Anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON DC – 211th Anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the US Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. JAIPUR, INDIA - Trade and investment ministers from Group of 20 major economies will meet in the western Indian city of Jaipur for a two-day meet (To Aug. 25). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

** JAKARTA - Interview with Sri Mulyani, minister of finance of Indonesia, about the upcoming ASEAN finance ministers and central bank governors meeting and domestic budget strategy – 0215 GMT. ATHENS - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Greece at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. JAKARTA - ASEAN finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Jakarta. SAO PAULO, Brazil - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visits Angola. (to Aug. 26) URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 79th Anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 26 GABON - Gabonese national assembly election. GABON - Gabonese presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 27 SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the summit of Portuguese-speaking nations. SAN JOSE - Colombian President Gustavo Petro is scheduled to make an official visit to Costa Rica (to Aug. 28). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 28 GENEVA - Human Rights Council - Organizational meeting on the 54th session. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 29 OSLO - Annual conference covering energy topics and bilateral relations between Norway and Germany. TOLEDO, Spain - EU Informal meeting of defence ministers. (To Aug. 30) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30 TOLEDO, Spain - EU foreign ministers gather for informal talks in Toledo in Spain – 0800 GMT VENICE, Italy – 80th Venice International Film Festival (To Sept 9) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 31 ULAANBAATAR - Pope Francis on a four-day visit to Mongolia. (To Sept. 4) MANILA - Philippine energy officials led by Secretary Energy Raphael Lotilla speak at a forum on energy transition organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines - 0100 GMT. TOLEDO, Spain - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers - Gymnich. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 SINGAPORE - Singaporean Presidency Election. ULAANBAATAR - Pope Francis arrives at Chinggis Khaan international Airport to begin his trip in Mongolia. NORTH OSSETIA, Russia - 19th Anniversary of the terrorist attack at Beslan School. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia - Pope Francis meets with Mongolia President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at the State Palace. - 0130 GMT ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia - Pope Francis meets with Gombojavyn Zandanshatar, chairman of Mongolia's parliament, the State Great Khural and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene. - 0300 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 NEW DELHI - G20 finance and central bank deputies meet + G20 sherpa meet (To Sept 6). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 JAKARTA - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM). (To Sep. 7) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 MUNICH, Germany – 51st anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, killing 11 Israelis. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 INDIA/BANGLADESH – 12th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2023. (To Sept. 17) NEW DELHI - G20 finance and energy ministers meet (To Sept 8). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 BOGOTA - Mexican President Lopez Obrador to visit Colombia, where he will meet with Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia (To Sept 9). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 MALE - Maldivian Presidency Election. NEW DELHI - G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi (To Sept 10). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 SANTIAGO - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will visit Chile, where he will meet with President Gabriel Boric. (To Sept. 11) MOSCOW - Russia holds VIII Eastern Economic Forum. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 UNITED STATES – 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 DUBLIN - UK to host Northern Ireland investment summit (To Sept 13) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR – 202nd anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS – 202nd anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain - EU informal minister economic and financial affairs meeting (To Sept 16). HAVANA - Heads of state and government of G77+China group gather in Havana for summit. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 WASHINGTON D.C./BEIJING - Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will leave for a ten-day official visit to the US and China. (To Sep 25) MUNICH, Germany - 188th Munich Oktoberfest. (To Oct. 3) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 GENEVA - World Trade Organization's dispute settlement body holds a meeting. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 50th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 VIENNA - IAEA 67th General Conference. (To Sept. 29) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 MURCIA, Spain - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council meeting (To Sept 28) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 ESWATINI - Eswatini holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 SLOVAKIA - Slovakian National Council Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5 MEXICO CITY - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Mexico to discuss security and arms trafficking. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8 ** LUXEMBOURG - Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 9 CZECH REPUBLIC - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some of his ministers visit Prague for a joint session with the Czech government to underline the close ties between the two countries. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

** MONROVIA - Liberian House of Representatives Election. ** MONROVIA - Liberian President Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

** WELLINGTON - New Zealand House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15 ** WARSAW - Polish Senate Election.

** WARSAW - Polish Parliamentary Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 16 ** LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17

** LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19 ** LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Oct 20) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22

** BERN - Swiss Council of States Election. ** BERN - Swiss National Council Election.

** BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Presidency Election. ** BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Senate Election.

** BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 23 ** LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24

** LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25 ** LUXEMBOURG - EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26

** BRUSSELS - European Council meeting. (To Oct. 27)

