Left Menu

Kolkata-based startup launches free platform to help fight cybercrime

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:05 IST
Kolkata-based startup launches free platform to help fight cybercrime
  • Country:
  • India

Wiz Digital Services, a Kolkata-based startup, on Tuesday launched its free platform - WDS Cyber Shield - to support senior citizens and the digitally disadvantaged in fighting cybercrime.

At present, it is working on the recovery of nearly Rs 3 crore, and has already helped save a number of victims through its techno-legal panel, a company statement said.

The platform also provides a "free" helpline number, where people can reach out to cyber security experts for advice and assistance.

The experts help in drafting complaints and documenting evidence of a scam or cybercrime, and prepare the necessary documents to file a case with the police, the statement said.

''Cybercrime is a massive plague, which is destroying years of savings and most importantly, mental peace and financial security of an individual, especially in the senior citizen category,'' said Zeeshan Basu, co-founder of Wiz Digital Services.

''We launched WDS Cyber Shield to assist people in bridging the gap between capturing digital crime, threats, and preparing the mechanism and relevant documents to go to the authorities for redressal,'' he said.

Justice Soumitra Sen (retired), who was present at the launch event, said it is important to have such platforms that can help people fight cybercrime.

The WDS Cyber Shield is currently available in West Bengal, but the company plans to expand it to other parts of India in the near future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023