Kolkata's Iconic Bascule Bridge Set for Major Modernization

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata has initiated a Rs 117.54 crore project to modernize its historic Bascule Bridge. Built in 1966, this key transport route will see upgrades to enhance cargo efficiency. The renovation is expected to conclude by May 2027, bolstering eastern India's trade infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:49 IST
Kolkata's Iconic Bascule Bridge Set for Major Modernization
  • Country:
  • India

The historic Bascule Bridge at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, is undergoing a Rs 117.54 crore modernization project. Initially constructed in 1966 by Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems AG, this bridge is pivotal for cargo movement at the Kolkata Dock System.

Connecting Garden Reach–Metiabruz with the rest of Kolkata, the double-leaf rolling bridge functions as a critical evacuation route for port traffic. Renovations aim to upgrade the steel structure and its electro-mechanical systems for enhanced efficiency.

Partnering with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, the port's project is partly funded by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways under the Sagarmala Scheme. Completion is projected for May 2027, promising improved maritime and road traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

