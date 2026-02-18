Kolkata's Iconic Bascule Bridge Set for Major Modernization

The historic Bascule Bridge at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, is undergoing a Rs 117.54 crore modernization project. Initially constructed in 1966 by Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems AG, this bridge is pivotal for cargo movement at the Kolkata Dock System.

Connecting Garden Reach–Metiabruz with the rest of Kolkata, the double-leaf rolling bridge functions as a critical evacuation route for port traffic. Renovations aim to upgrade the steel structure and its electro-mechanical systems for enhanced efficiency.

Partnering with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, the port's project is partly funded by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways under the Sagarmala Scheme. Completion is projected for May 2027, promising improved maritime and road traffic flow.

