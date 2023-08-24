South Korea deplores North Korea wasting resources on rockets in midst of economic struggle - presidential office

South Korea convened a national security council meeting over North Korea's latest rocket launch where officials deplored North Korea wasting its resources on "reckless provocations" amid its economic struggle, the South Korean presidential office said on Thursday.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered preparedness for North Korea's further military actions, the office said.

