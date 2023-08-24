South Korea deplores North Korea wasting resources on rockets in midst of economic struggle - presidential office
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-08-2023 04:39 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 04:39 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea convened a national security council meeting over North Korea's latest rocket launch where officials deplored North Korea wasting its resources on "reckless provocations" amid its economic struggle, the South Korean presidential office said on Thursday.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered preparedness for North Korea's further military actions, the office said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yoon Suk Yeol
- South Korean
- North Korea's
- South
- South Korea
- North Korea
- Korean
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Typhoon Khanun lashes southern Japan, north braces for another storm
Typhoon Khanun lashes southern Japan, South Korea; another storm looms
Flights and ferries halted in South Korea ahead of storm that's dumped rain on Japan for a week
Chandrayaan-3 gets a step closer to historic landing at Moon's South Pole
Khanun begins blowing into South Korea with strong winds after dumping rain on Japan for a week