Norway to donate F-16 jets to Ukraine -Norwegian broadcaster TV2
Norway has decided to donate F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. It did not say how many jets Norway would provide. The Norwegian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. If confirmed, Norway would become the third nation after the Netherlands and Denmark to announce donations of F-16 jets to Ukraine.
- Country:
- Norway
Norway has decided to donate F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
It did not say how many jets Norway would provide. The Norwegian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
If confirmed, Norway would become the third nation
after the Netherlands and Denmark to announce donations of F-16 jets to Ukraine. Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine on Kyiv and
announced donations of anti-aircraft missiles and other equipment but made no announcements regarding F-16s.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near Moscow - defence ministry
Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near Moscow - defence ministry
Two dead after Russian attack on residential area in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia -local official
EXCLUSIVE-Kremlin aide who brings Ukrainian children to Russia associated online with neo-Nazism
Two dead after Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia -minister