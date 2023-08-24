Norway to donate F-16 jets to Ukraine -Norwegian broadcaster TV2

Norway has decided to donate F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

It did not say how many jets Norway would provide. The Norwegian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If confirmed, Norway would become the third nation

after the Netherlands and Denmark to announce donations of F-16 jets to Ukraine. Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine on Kyiv and

announced donations of anti-aircraft missiles and other equipment but made no announcements regarding F-16s.

