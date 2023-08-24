Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 23:54 IST
Stray dog population in Mumbai has likely increased to 1.64 lakh from 95,000 in 2014: BMC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said the population of stray dogs in Mumbai has likely reached 1.64 lakh, nearly 72 per cent more than that in 2014. The population of stray dogs in the city was 95,000 as per the census conducted in 2014, it said in a release.

The BMC has planned the next census of stray dogs in January 2024 and based on it, a large-scale rabies vaccination campaign is proposed in February 2024, the release said.

Around one lakh stray dogs will be vaccinated in ten days, it said.

The civic body with the help of a few NGOs vaccinated 26 stray dogs against rabies at Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

