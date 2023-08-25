Venezuela National Assembly names Elvis Amoroso head of top electoral authority
Venezuela's National Assembly, which is dominated by the ruling socialist party, on Thursday named loyalist Elvis Amoroso as head of the National Electoral Council (CNE).
Prior to being named head of the CNE - Venezuela's highest electoral authority - Amoroso formerly served as the South American country's comptroller general, overseeing use of public funds.
