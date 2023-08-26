Mumbai: Senior citizen pedestrian dies as plaster tray falls on her from under-construction building

A 64-year-old woman on her way to market was killed when a plaster tray fell on her from the third floor of an under-construction building in suburban Mahim, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near City Light cinema on Friday afternoon when Ayarin Rodrigues was walking towards a nearby market, a Mumbai Police official said.

Rodrigues was rushed to Sion Hospital where doctors declared her brought-dead, he said.

Police have registered a case of negligence against the builder.

Activist and BJP leader Angelo Fernandes demanded the builder's arrest.

"This construction work is going on at a very busy street in Mahim. A school and a market are located near this project and daily thousands of people use this road,'' he said and alleged workers at the building are not provided with safety gear by the builder concerned.

