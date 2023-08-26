Left Menu

Mumbai: Senior citizen pedestrian dies as plaster tray falls on her from under-construction building

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 23:20 IST
Mumbai: Senior citizen pedestrian dies as plaster tray falls on her from under-construction building
  • Country:
  • India

A 64-year-old woman on her way to market was killed when a plaster tray fell on her from the third floor of an under-construction building in suburban Mahim, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near City Light cinema on Friday afternoon when Ayarin Rodrigues was walking towards a nearby market, a Mumbai Police official said.

Rodrigues was rushed to Sion Hospital where doctors declared her brought-dead, he said.

Police have registered a case of negligence against the builder.

Activist and BJP leader Angelo Fernandes demanded the builder's arrest.

"This construction work is going on at a very busy street in Mahim. A school and a market are located near this project and daily thousands of people use this road,'' he said and alleged workers at the building are not provided with safety gear by the builder concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bioblend CBD Gummies Reviews) Is It Safe Or Scam?

Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bi...

 Global
2
Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

 United States
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023