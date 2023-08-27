Mumbai: Three dead, two injured in fire in hotel in Santacruz
Three persons died in a fire that broke out in a hotel in Santacruz East in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, while two others have been hositalised, a civic official said.The blaze broke out on the third floor of the ground-plus-four Galaxy Hotel in Prabhat Colony at 110pm and gutted the electric wiring, power installations,air-conditioning, curtains, mattresses, wood furniture in a couple of rooms and common areas like the duct, staircase and lobby, the fire brigade official said.Two persons identified as Rupal Kanji 25, Kishan 28 and Kantilal Gordhan Vara 48 were declared brought dead by hospital authorities.
- Country:
- India
Three persons died in a fire that broke out in a hotel in Santacruz East in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, while two others have been hositalised, a civic official said.
The blaze broke out on the third floor of the ground-plus-four Galaxy Hotel in Prabhat Colony at 1:10pm and gutted the electric wiring, power installations,air-conditioning, curtains, mattresses, wood furniture in a couple of rooms and common areas like the duct, staircase and lobby, the fire brigade official said.
''Two persons identified as Rupal Kanji (25), Kishan (28) and Kantilal Gordhan Vara (48) were declared brought dead by hospital authorities. Alfa Vakhariya (19) and Manjula Vakhariya (49) are injured and are under treatment,'' he said.
''The fire gutted wiring, furniture, air conditioning. mattresses in room number 103 and 203, while it also destroyed clothes for laundry, room blankets in the staircase and lobby as well as wiring in the common duct from the first to third floor,'' he said.
The blaze, categorised as Level I as per fire brigade norms, was doused at 3:20pm using three hose lines, one high pressure first aid line as well as four fire engines, four water tankers and other equipment, the official informed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Customs seize diamonds worth Rs 1.49 cr, one held
Mumbai: Man held for bid to smuggle Rs 1.5 cr-worth diamonds out of country by hiding them in tea powder pouches
Mumbai: ANC arrests six with mephedrone worth Rs 40.8 lakh
Mumbai: Fake call centre busted; police arrest 12, seize 28 laptops and 40 mobile phones
Maharashtra: Raut downplays meeting of Pawars, says NCP founder may have invited Dy CM to INDIA meet in Mumbai on Aug 31-Sep 1