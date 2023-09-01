Central African bloc to meet again on Gabon on Monday - statement
Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 19:45 IST
Central African regional bloc ECCAS said it will hold a second extraordinary meeting on Monday to discuss the coup in Gabon.
ECCAS urged partners led by the United Nations and the African Union to work together to support a rapid return to constitutional order, it said in a statement dated Aug. 31.
