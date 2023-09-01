Left Menu

Punjab's 'patwaris' begin agitation, won't take on any 'extra work'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 19:50 IST
Punjab 'patwaris' on Friday began an agitation, saying they are boycotting ''additional'' work they are expected to carry out.

A union leader said the officials have stopped work allotted to them in 3,193 ''additional'' revenue circles but were carrying out the duties – including those related to flood relief – in their own circles.

The 'patwaris' had earlier threatened a pen-down strike from Friday. But they appeared to soften their stand on Thursday after the Bhagwant Mann government invoked the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (EPESMA).

They then said they would attend work in their own revenue circles but not take on any additional responsibilities.

They also announced they will move the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the state government's decision to invoke the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (EPESMA).

The Revenue Patwar Union had called the strike after the registration of a corruption case against a patwari and a kanungo in Sangrur district a week ago.

The patwaris claimed that before the registration of the case, approvals were not taken from the deputy commissioner and the financial commissioner.

The Revenue Patwar Union said there are 4,716 revenue circles in Punjab but only 1,523 patwaris. The patwaris have taken on the workload in the remaining 3,193 circles as well.

The work at these 3,193 patwar circles and 291 kanunga circles will be affected by the ''strike'', union president Harvir Singh Dhindsa said on Friday.

''Our strike is indefinite. We are not going back on our decision, whether the government invokes EPESMA or any other provision,'' Dhindsa said.

Meanwhile, officials said the deputy commissioners have been asked to ensure that the public does not suffer during the agitation.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi, general secretary of Punjab's Revenue Patwar Union, said the appointment of new patwaris was also one of the demands of the union.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, through the chief secretary, directed the financial commissioner of revenue to invoke the provisions of the Act so that criminal proceedings could be launched against the employees in case they went on a strike at a time when the state was grappling with floods.

In Ferozepur, all revenue officials belonging to 146 circles of the district joined the agitation. Union leader Jasbir Singh Saini said they were left with no choice.

''We understand that work is suffering and common people are bearing the brunt due to the strike but we have no other option. I request the government to fill the vacant posts and accept our other demands,'' he added.

Joginder Singh, resident of Machi Bugra village located around 15 km from the Ferozepur district headquarters, said he had come to the patwar office for some work but would have to go back.

''I had to spend around Rs 200 to reach and now I am going back empty-handed due to which I am disappointed,'' he added.

In Kapurthala too, the agitation affected the working of the revenue department in the district.

Kapurthala Circle Patwar Union president Amarbir Singh said there are 189 revenue circles in the district but just 35 patwaris.

Former sarpanch of Mansoorwal village Harbans Singh Walia and progressive farmer Surinder Singh said they returned from the tehsil office because of the agitation.

In Hoshiarpur, Manjit Singh Grewal, the general secretary of the Hoshiarpur District Revenue Patwar Union, said patwaris diligently performed their duties within their designated revenue circles. The work on additional circles has been halted, he said.

Flood-related work is going on as usual in all the revenue circles without any hindrance, Grewal added.

There are currently 77 permanent and 51 contractual patwaris working across five tehsils in Hoshiarpur district, against 437 sanctioned posts, the union leader claimed.

