RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ranked top central banker globally

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been ranked as the top central banker globally by US-based Global Finance magazine. Das has been rated A in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023.Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:13 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been ranked as the top central banker globally by US-based Global Finance magazine. Das has been rated 'A+' in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023.

Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A+. Grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management, according to a statement by Global Finance magazine.

An 'A' represents an excellent performance down through an 'F' for outright failure.

Das is followed by Switzerland Governor Thomas J Jordan and central bank chief of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong.

''Fighting inflation, which has been fueled by pent-up demand and disrupted supply chains, has everyone turning to their central bankers for help,'' it said.

Global Finance's annual Central Banker Report Cards celebrate bank governors whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity and tenacity, it said. The central bank governors who earned an 'A' grade included Roberto Campos Neto of Brazil, Amir Yaron of Israel, Harvesh Kumar Seegolam of Mauritius and Adrian Orr of New Zealand. Governors who earned an 'A-' grade are Leonardo Villar of Colombia, Hector Valdez Albizu of Dominican Republic, Asgeir Jonsson of Iceland and Perry Warjiyo of Indonesia among others.

The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade central bank governors of 101 countries, territories and districts, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States.

It is to be noted that Das was conferred on the award of 'Governor of the Year' at London's Central Banking Awards 2023 in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

