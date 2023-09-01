Left Menu

Denmark caps Russian embassy staff in Copenhagen after problems securing visas to Moscow

(Adds Danish ministry response in paragraph 4, details and context in paragraphs 5-6) HELSINKI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Denmark is allowing only 10 Russian diplomats at the Copenhagen embassy, matching the limit imposed for the Danish embassy in Moscow, the Nordic country's foreign ministry said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 21:08 IST
Denmark caps Russian embassy staff in Copenhagen after problems securing visas to Moscow

(Adds Danish ministry response in paragraph 4, details and context in paragraphs 5-6) HELSINKI, Sept 1 (Reuters) -

Denmark is allowing only 10 Russian diplomats at the Copenhagen embassy, matching the limit imposed for the Danish embassy in Moscow, the Nordic country's foreign ministry said on Friday. Russia must reduce staffing to five diplomats and 20 administrative workers by Sept. 29, the ministry said in a statement following Denmark's failure to secure visas for its embassy employees in Moscow despite extended talks.

"The negotiations have not led to results due to repeated Russian attempts to include visa requests for Russian intelligence officers," the ministry said. "The Russian Embassy in Copenhagen now has to be reduced with 10 diplomats," a ministry spokesperson added in an email to Reuters.

Russia's embassy to Copenhagen was not immediately available for comment. In April 2022, Denmark responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine by expelling 15 Russian diplomats, for which Moscow retaliated by declaring seven Danish embassy employees in the Russian capital as 'persona non grata'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation; 'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023