IGI Airport: Uzbek national held with over 3 lakh US dollars concealed in bedsheets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 22:22 IST
  Country:
  • India

An Uzbekistan national was on Friday apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi international airport for allegedly carrying more than 3 lakh US Dollars worth about Rs 2.52 crore by concealing them in bed sheets, a senior officer said.

The passenger was bound for Dubai onboard an Emirates flight and he was intercepted during security checks at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 2.30 am.

The bedsheets kept in the passenger's bag were found to be suspicious and hence they were physically opened by the security staff leading to recovery of USD 3,07,500 worth about Rs 2.52 crore, as per current exchange rates, from them, the senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

The dollars were wrapped in plastic covers and ingeniously concealed inside the bedsheets, he said.

''The currency and the cloth were made of organic material hence it was difficult to differentiate between the both during the X-ray screening of the luggage. It was the alertness of Sub Inspector Aashish Singh that led to the detection,'' the officer said.

The CISF handed over the passenger, identified as Mirjalol Juraev, and the currency to the Customs department for further investigation.

