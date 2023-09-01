Army commander Dwivedi calls for maintaining highest state of readiness

The northern army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and exhorted troops to maintain highest state of readiness. The General Officer commanding in Chief (GoC-In-C) northern command visited forward areas in Surankote sector, army officials said.

The Army commander was briefed on operational preparedness, security situation and augmentation of operational capability.

