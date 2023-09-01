Army commander Dwivedi calls for maintaining highest state of readiness
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-09-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 23:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The northern army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and exhorted troops to maintain highest state of readiness. The General Officer commanding in Chief (GoC-In-C) northern command visited forward areas in Surankote sector, army officials said.
The Army commander was briefed on operational preparedness, security situation and augmentation of operational capability.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- army
- Upendra Dwivedi
- Kashmir
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NIA conducts raids in Bathindi area of Jammu; Sopore Police nabs 2 overground workers of LeT
Durand Cup: Jamshedpur FC clinch first win, Indian Army Football beat Bodoland FC 2-1
'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign: Jammu civic body sets up memorial to pay tributes to security personnel
NSE Foundation creates CT scan wing in Indian Army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar
Army vehicle falls into gorge in Ladakh, nine jawans killed