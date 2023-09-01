Left Menu

Army commander Dwivedi calls for maintaining highest state of readiness

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-09-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 23:39 IST
Army commander Dwivedi calls for maintaining highest state of readiness
  • Country:
  • India

The northern army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and exhorted troops to maintain highest state of readiness. The General Officer commanding in Chief (GoC-In-C) northern command visited forward areas in Surankote sector, army officials said.

The Army commander was briefed on operational preparedness, security situation and augmentation of operational capability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation; 'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023