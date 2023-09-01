Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-09-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 23:43 IST
Cow worship programmes to be held on Janmashtami with full devotion: UP minister
Uttar Pradesh's Animal Husbandry and Milk Development Minister Dharampal Singh on Friday urged people's representatives to participate in 'gau pujan' (cow worship) programmes in 'gaushalas' (cowsheds) in their respective areas on Janmashtami.

According to an official statement, the minister asked ministers, MPs, MLAs, mayors, municipality presidents, district panchayat presidents to encourage local people to participate in these programmes.

Cow worship is to be done by feeding jaggery and banana to cows, the minister said, adding that the programme will be celebrated on a large scale to spread the message of 'gau seva' (cow service) among the general public.

The minister said as per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions Janmashtami is to be celebrated in the state's 'gaushalas' in a big way this year too. This is to inculcate a feeling of social responsibility among the people of the state towards cow service, he said.

He has appealed to the ministers, MPs, MLAs, mayors, municipality presidents, district panchayat presidents to carry out 'gau pujan' with full devotion, the statement said.

Singh has instructed officers to ensure proper cleanliness and drinking water, etc. at Kanha Gaushala and cow shelters.

''Janmashtami is a part of our glorious tradition and rich heritage,'' the minister was quoted as saying in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

