Amazon executive murder: Fifth accused arrested

The fifth accused wanted in the alleged murder of an Amazon executive in northeast Delhis Bhajanpura area has been arrested, police said on Saturday.The accused has been identified as Adnan 23, a resident of Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura, they said, adding that he was previously involved in three criminal cases.Police got a tip-off and nabbed Adnan from the Sadar Bazar area, Special Commissioner of Police Crime Ravindra Singh Yadav said.Earlier, four members of a gang -- Sohail 23, Jubair 23, Mohammad Sameer alias Maya 18 and Bilal Gani 18 -- were arrested in connection with the murder, police said.

Updated: 02-09-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 14:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The fifth accused wanted in the alleged murder of an Amazon executive in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Adnan (23), a resident of Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura, they said, adding that he was previously involved in three criminal cases.

Police got a tip-off and nabbed Adnan from the Sadar Bazar area, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Earlier, four members of a gang -- Sohail (23), Jubair (23), Mohammad Sameer alias Maya (18) and Bilal Gani (18) -- were arrested in connection with the murder, police said. Harpreet Gill (36) and his maternal uncle Govind Singh (32) were shot at and injured around 11.30 pm on August 29 in the Subhash Vihar area when the two were out on a motorcycle. Gill was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The accused were partying in North Ghonda, Bhajanpura and decided to step out for a ride on two scooters around 10.30 pm. They stopped at a few places and finally started riding on a narrow lane, police said.

Gill and Singh, riding in the same lane, wanted the accused to stop and give them a way. Gani and his associates became aggressive and Junaid slapped Singh. When Gill and Singh tried to get down to speak with the accused, Sameer opened fire at the two, aiming at their heads, they said.

Govind has been discharged from the hospital and recuperating in his home, police said.

According to the police, before committing the crimes, the gang used to come live on Instagram and brag about their plans to commit future crimes. Their Instagram IDs are also suffixed with 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

The gang members were inspired by the film character “Maya Bhai” in the Bollywood movie ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’.

