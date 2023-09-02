Left Menu

Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday visited forward areas along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri sector and reviewed operational preparedness and security situation, Army officials said.

Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri
Manoj Pande Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector and reviewed operational preparedness and security situation, Army officials said. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, northern command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi along with other senior officers received the chief of army staff (COAS) and briefed him about the operational preparedness, the officials said.

“General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited and reviewed the forward areas in Rajouri Sector. #COAS was briefed by Commanders on ground about the operational preparedness and prevailing security situation,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“The COAS appreciated the operational readiness & effective domination of Line of Control,” they said.

“The COAS during his motivational interaction with the troops exhorted them for their continued professionalism and steadfastness in meeting the operational challenges,” they said on X.

The ADGPI also shared several pictures of the Army chief’s visit to the Rajouri sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

