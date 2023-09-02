Heroin worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Arunachal, one held

A person was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district after heroin worth around Rs 5 lakh was seized from his possession, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the house of the person at Helipad Colony in Khonsa, the district headquarters, on Friday night and recovered 10.71 grams of the narcotics substance, Tirap Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta said.

During the raid, which was conducted in the presence of town magistrate Dr Ripi Doni, the seized heroin was packed in a green plastic soap case. The accused hails from Mintong village in Longding district but has been staying at Khonsa, the SP said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against him, he added.

