13-year-old raped by minor in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 02-09-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 21:10 IST
A girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy in this district, police said on Saturday.

The accused and the survivor both belong to the same village which falls under the Bansdih Road police station area, they said.

A case has been registered and police are searching for the accused.

The 13-year-old girl was on the way to her father's farm on August 31 when the boy, a class 9 student, allegedly raped her, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Raj Kapoor Singh said that after the incident, when the girl's father went to the house of the accused on Friday to complain about the issue, he was abused and threatened with dire consequences.

On Saturday, based on the complaint of the girl, a case was registered against the teenager under sections 376 (rape), 504 (insulting with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and police are searching for the accused, the SHO added.

