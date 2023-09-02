Left Menu

ED raids Kolkata firm, UK concerns of which were penalised for 'slamming'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 21:22 IST
ED raids Kolkata firm, UK concerns of which were penalised for 'slamming'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday it recently raided a Kolkata-based company that allegedly ran an unauthorised call centre and the sister companies of which were penalised in the UK for ''slamming'', an illegal act of switching a consumer's telephone service provider without his consent.

The searches were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on August 31 at 11 premises of Kunal Gupta, the owner and director of Met Technologies Private Limited.

The ED probe found that the representatives of the company targeted gullible residents in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia through ''bogus'' technology support offers, ''deceptive'' website sales and ''sham'' loan offers via counterfeit mobile apps, ''coercing'' the victims into making substantial payments, the agency said in a statement.

Gupta, it said, had established companies in the UK, the US and Australia.

''It is also gathered that two of his UK-based companies have been levied huge penalties by Ofcom, the telecom regulator of the UK, for slamming, which is the illegal practice of switching a consumer's telephone service provider without consent,'' the ED said.

The ''laundered'' money was funnelled into the hospitality sector -- hotels, clubs and cafes -- and this was a ploy to legitimise illicit funds, the agency added.

The money-laundering case stems from an FIR lodged by the Bidhannagar Police, which unearthed an illegal call centre being run by the company at Saltlake in Kolkata by engaging in ''fraudulent'' activities both domestically and internationally. The call centre was sealed by the police, the ED said.

A significant number of property deeds of suspected persons both within and outside India as well as electronic devices and other documents of ''incriminating nature'' were seized, it said, adding that money was laundered through ''high-value illicit cash transactions''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023