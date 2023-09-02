Two sisters drown in pond in UP village
Two sisters drowned while washing hands in a pond here on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place in Rudhauli village, they said.
''Puspa (30) and Rita (20) were washing their hands in a pond when they slipped into deep waters and drowned,'' police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Singh said the bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.
