Two sisters drown in pond in UP village

Two sisters drowned while washing hands in a pond here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Rudhauli village, they said.

''Puspa (30) and Rita (20) were washing their hands in a pond when they slipped into deep waters and drowned,'' police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Singh said the bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

