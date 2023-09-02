Left Menu

Man, three children found dead in Haryana's Nuh; murder case lodged

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 02-09-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 22:19 IST
Man, three children found dead in Haryana's Nuh; murder case lodged
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old man was found hanging while the bodies of his three children were found on a bed of their house in a village here on Saturday morning, police said.

The man's father alleged that his daughter-in-law killed them, they added.

Jeet Singh was found hanging from a ceiling fan while the bodies of his two sons, aged 12 and 8 years, and 10-year-old daughter were found lying on the bed in a room of their house in Gangoli village, the police said.

In a complaint to the police, Singh's father alleged that his daughter-in-law Meena with the help of her illicit partner and her parents killed her husband on Friday night and hanged his body.

He also accused her of poisoning the three children, the police added.

According to the complainant, Meena is Singh's second wife and the couple had three children, the police said.

He added that there was a marital discord between the couple due to Meena's extramarital relationship with another man, they added.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Meena, her parents and her partner Rohit under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Singh used to work in a private company in the Rojka Meo industrial area here, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023