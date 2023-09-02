Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-09-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 22:37 IST
Group tries to stop Badal's convoy in Punjab village, scuffles with Akali Dal workers
A scuffle broke out between Shriomani Akali Dal (SAD) workers and a group of people who tried to stop party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's convoy in Punjab's Faridkot district on Saturday, police said.

It was not immediately clear why the group wanted to stop Badal's convoy.

Badal, a Z-plus protectee, had gone to Deep Singh Wala village to express grief over the death of a relative of the sarpanch, police said.

When his convoy was leaving the village, some villagers owing allegiance to a group called Bharat Naujwan Sabha tried to come before it. The Akali workers tried to remove them, following which a scuffle broke out between the two sides. They also hurled abuses at each other, they said.

Police said no complaint has been received yet in the matter.

