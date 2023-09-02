Group tries to stop Badal's convoy in Punjab village, scuffles with Akali Dal workers
A scuffle broke out between Shriomani Akali Dal SAD workers and a group of people who tried to stop party chief Sukhbir Singh Badals convoy in Punjabs Faridkot district on Saturday, police said.It was not immediately clear why the group wanted to stop Badals convoy.Badal, a Z-plus protectee, had gone to Deep Singh Wala village to express grief over the death of a relative of the sarpanch, police said.When his convoy was leaving the village, some villagers owing allegiance to a group called Bharat Naujwan Sabha tried to come before it.
- Country:
- India
A scuffle broke out between Shriomani Akali Dal (SAD) workers and a group of people who tried to stop party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's convoy in Punjab's Faridkot district on Saturday, police said.
It was not immediately clear why the group wanted to stop Badal's convoy.
Badal, a Z-plus protectee, had gone to Deep Singh Wala village to express grief over the death of a relative of the sarpanch, police said.
When his convoy was leaving the village, some villagers owing allegiance to a group called Bharat Naujwan Sabha tried to come before it. The Akali workers tried to remove them, following which a scuffle broke out between the two sides. They also hurled abuses at each other, they said.
Police said no complaint has been received yet in the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Was detached from TMC in 2019...inspired by Bharat Jodo Yatra": Yasser Haider after joining Congress
1,300 railway stations being modernised under Amrit Bharat scheme: Rail Minister Vaishnaw
Historic feat signalling rise of Bharat: Dhankhar on Chandrayaan landing
Mentor youth to embellish efforts in march toward Viksit Bharat of 2047 in Amrit Kaal: FM Sitharaman
100 Microsites project for accelerated adoption of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission announced