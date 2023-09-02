Area commander of banned PLFI held in J'khand

An area commander of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Saturday.

The rebel, identified as Shravan Das alias Fagua Das, was apprehended on Friday from Birta village under the Rania Police Station limits, about 40 km from the state capital Ranchi, a statement said. Acting on a tip-off, a team, under the leadership of the Torpa sub-divisional police officer, arrested the 22-year-old rebel from the village. Das was wanted in five different cases.

A country-made pistol, bullets, a mobile phone and PLFI leaflets were seized during the operation, the police statement said. ''Das was quite active for some time in the area and trying to strengthen the organisation again,'' it stated.

