4th G20 Sherpa meet to start in Haryana's Nuh from Sunday

Preparations are being made to present the rich cultural heritage of Haryana to the guests, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said.Nuh DC Dhirender Khadgata said ahead of the two-day G20 summit in Delhi, the Sherpa meeting is being organised from September 3 to 7 at the ITC Grand Bharat and Lemon Tree hotels.The foreign guests will also be introduced to the culture of Haryana.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-09-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 23:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The fourth G20 Sherpa meeting will start in Haryana's Nuh district from Sunday.

The meeting will be held till September 7 at the ITC Grand Bharat hotel, near Tauru, and Lemon Tree hotel. All the preparations for the meeting have been made, the district administration said on Saturday.

Special decorations have been made by the Haryana government on the route from the Sirhaul border to the Khedki Daula toll plaza, Rampura flyover. Two lanes each have been set up on both sides of the Kherki Daula toll plaza for the meeting, officials said.

''Apart from the G20 member countries, sherpas and other delegates from the invited countries will participate in the high-level meeting. For the convenience of the participants, 23 liaison officers -- 19 HCS and four IAS officers -- have been deputed with them.

''Five ambulances with advanced life support facilities will also be stationed at ITC Grand Bharat to deal with any emergency situation. Preparations are being made to present the rich cultural heritage of Haryana to the guests,'' Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

Nuh DC Dhirender Khadgata said ahead of the two-day G20 summit in Delhi, the Sherpa meeting is being organised from September 3 to 7 at the ITC Grand Bharat and Lemon Tree hotels.

''The foreign guests will also be introduced to the culture of Haryana. The district administration has issued passes to the hotel staff for security reasons. Passes have also been made for the appointed nodal officers. Section 144 (of the Code of Criminal Procedure) has been imposed around both the hotels. There is also a ban on flying drones in the area'' Khadgata added.

