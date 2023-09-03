Germany's Scholz falls during run, cancels Sunday appointments
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fell while jogging on Saturday and suffered light injuries, causing him to cancel all commitments on Sunday, a government spokesperson said.
Scholz's appointment scheduled for the upcoming week are unaffected, the spokesperson added.
