Left Menu

Nuh to host fourth G20 Sherpa meet

The fourth G20 Sherpa meeting will kick-start in Haryanas Nuh district from Sunday.The meeting will be held till September 7 and will see the participation of sherpas and delegates from invited countries besides G20 member countries.Special decorations have been made by the Haryana government on the route from the Sirhaul border to the Khedki Daula toll plaza, Rampura flyover.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-09-2023 08:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 08:44 IST
Nuh to host fourth G20 Sherpa meet
  • Country:
  • India

The fourth G20 Sherpa meeting will kick-start in Haryana's Nuh district from Sunday.

The meeting will be held till September 7 and will see the participation of sherpas and delegates from invited countries besides G20 member countries.

Special decorations have been made by the Haryana government on the route from the Sirhaul border to the Khedki Daula toll plaza, Rampura flyover. Two lanes each have been set up on both sides of the Kherki Daula toll plaza for the meeting, officials said.

''Apart from the G20 member countries, sherpas and other delegates from the invited countries will participate in the high-level meeting. For the convenience of the participants, 23 liaison officers -- 19 HCS and four IAS officers -- have been deputed.

''Five ambulances with advanced life support facilities will also be stationed at ITC Grand Bharat to deal with any emergency situation. Preparations are being made to present the rich cultural heritage of Haryana to the guests,'' Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

Nuh DC Dhirender Khadgata said ahead of the two-day G20 summit in Delhi, the Sherpa meeting is being organised from September 3 to 7 at the ITC Grand Bharat and Lemon Tree hotels.

''The foreign guests will also be introduced to the culture of Haryana. The district administration has issued passes to the hotel staff for security reasons. Passes have also been made for the appointed nodal officers. Section 144 (of the Code of Criminal Procedure) has been imposed around both the hotels. There is also a ban on flying drones in the area'' Khadgata added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023