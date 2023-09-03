Left Menu

Soldier electrocuted to death in J-K’s Samba

PTI | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 10:55 IST
Soldier electrocuted to death in J-K’s Samba
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Army personnel was electrocuted to death when he came in contact with a live wire inside a camp in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. Deepak Pandey (25) of engineering squadron was electrocuted late Sunday night while working on some product, the officials said.

They said the soldier hailing from Uttrakhand was rushed to the military hospital where he breathed his last.

Police have started inquest proceedings in connection with the death of the soldier, the officials said, adding the body of the deceased would be taken to his hometown for last rites after completion of legal formalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

