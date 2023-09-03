Nigerian woman held, MDMA worth Rs 20 lakh seized

Left Menu

The Central Crime Branch CCB police have arrested a Nigerian woman on charges of drug peddling and seized 400 gm of MDMA worth Rs 20 lakh from her possession.The arrested has been identified as Adevole Adettu alias Regina Zara alias Aisha 33 from Nigeria, presently residing at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.A team of CCB sleuths arrested her from a hideout in Bengaluru, police sources said on Sunday.

Updated: 03-09-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 11:10 IST
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a Nigerian woman on charges of drug peddling and seized 400 gm of MDMA worth Rs 20 lakh from her possession.

The arrested has been identified as Adevole Adettu alias Regina Zara alias Aisha (33) from Nigeria, presently residing at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

A team of CCB sleuths arrested her from a hideout in Bengaluru, police sources said on Sunday. She is the main accused in seven cases registered in Mangaluru.

As much as 400 gm of MDMA worth Rs 20 lakh, a mobile phone, cash Rs 2,910, totally worth Rs 20,52,910 were seized from her possession.

Sources said Aisha came to India on a study visa and was also working as a nurse. She quit the job and was into selling MDMA. In the seven NDPS cases filed in Ullal, Mangaluru North, Kankanady, Konaje, Surathkal and CEN police station, the arrested accused had purchased the drug from Aisha.

She was produced to the court and remanded to judicial custody for 15 days, they said.

