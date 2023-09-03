Left Menu

Man kills self in UP's Ballia

The body was retrieved by the police and sent for post-mortem, they said.Ubhaon SHO Rajiv Mishra said a suicide note was recovered from Vermas pocket. Verma wrote in the note that he was taking the step as he was suffering from serious ailments.A probe is underway, the police said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 03-09-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 12:47 IST
Man kills self in UP's Ballia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in the Ubhaon area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

Nagendra Verma was found hanging from a neem tree. The body was retrieved by the police and sent for post-mortem, they said.

Ubhaon SHO Rajiv Mishra said a suicide note was recovered from Verma's pocket. Verma wrote in the note that he was taking the step as he was suffering from serious ailments.

A probe is underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023