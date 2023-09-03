Man kills self in UP's Ballia
PTI | Ballia | Updated: 03-09-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 12:47 IST
A 45-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in the Ubhaon area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.
Nagendra Verma was found hanging from a neem tree. The body was retrieved by the police and sent for post-mortem, they said.
Ubhaon SHO Rajiv Mishra said a suicide note was recovered from Verma's pocket. Verma wrote in the note that he was taking the step as he was suffering from serious ailments.
A probe is underway, the police said.
