Man kills self in UP's Ballia

A 45-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in the Ubhaon area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

Nagendra Verma was found hanging from a neem tree. The body was retrieved by the police and sent for post-mortem, they said.

Ubhaon SHO Rajiv Mishra said a suicide note was recovered from Verma's pocket. Verma wrote in the note that he was taking the step as he was suffering from serious ailments.

A probe is underway, the police said.

