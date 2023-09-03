Minor girl mauled to death by leopard in J-K's Udhampur

A four-year-old girl was mauled to death allegedly by a leopard in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Sunday.

The girl, identified as Tanu, was allegedly taken away by the leopard when she ventured out of her home at Upper Banjala in the district's Panchari area around 8.30 pm on Saturday, the officials said.

Her half-eaten body was recovered from the nearby forest by search parties in the early hours of Sunday.

The wildlife protection department has laid traps at different places in the forest to capture the leopard, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)