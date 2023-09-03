Left Menu

Minor girl mauled to death by leopard in J-K's Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 12:51 IST
Minor girl mauled to death by leopard in J-K's Udhampur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old girl was mauled to death allegedly by a leopard in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Sunday.

The girl, identified as Tanu, was allegedly taken away by the leopard when she ventured out of her home at Upper Banjala in the district's Panchari area around 8.30 pm on Saturday, the officials said.

Her half-eaten body was recovered from the nearby forest by search parties in the early hours of Sunday.

The wildlife protection department has laid traps at different places in the forest to capture the leopard, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023