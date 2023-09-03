Left Menu

Odisha HC orders CID probe into OSSC paper leak

The court asked the CID of the state polices crime branch to investigate the case, considering the magnitude of it.The commission had cancelled the main examination after the police confirmed that the question paper was leaked.

Updated: 03-09-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 12:58 IST
The high court ordered a CID investigation into the question paper leak of a recruitment examination conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

Hearing a bunch of petitions on Saturday, a bench of Justice AK Mohapatra observed that the candidates who appeared in the examination for the recruitment of junior engineer (civil) were victims of a racket operating from outside the state. The court asked the CID of the state police's crime branch to investigate the case, considering the magnitude of it.

The commission had cancelled the main examination after the police confirmed that the question paper was leaked. The test was conducted on July 16.

Over 25 people have been arrested in connection with the case, according to police.

The fresh main written examination was held on Sunday.

The case was being investigated by officers of the Sahadevkhunta police station.

