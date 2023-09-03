Left Menu

Bodies of woman, minor daughter found from pond in UP's Maharajganj

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 03-09-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 13:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her daughter, who had been missing since September 1, were recovered from a pond in the Purenderpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said Lali, a resident of Barahara Kanhai village, left home with her four-year-old daughter Anshika following a family dispute on Friday.

''The family members tried to search for Lali and Anshika but could not trace them. Their bodies were recovered from the pond near the village on Saturday,'' he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

