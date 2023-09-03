Maratha quota violence: Jalna district SP sent on compulsory leave, say sources
The Maharashtra government on Sunday sent Jalna district superintendent of police Tushar Doshi on compulsory leave, two days after protesters demanding Maratha quota were baton-charged, triggering violence, sources said.
Police have arrested 40 persons in connection with the violence that erupted in Jalna district on Friday, sources said.
Police had baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike for Maratha quota to hospital.
Several persons. including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 ST buses were set ablaze in violence. Some 360 persons have been booked in connection with the violence.
Many opposition leaders condemned police action while a demand was raised for state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis' resignation.
