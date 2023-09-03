Left Menu

Builder kidnapped by unidentified persons in Nashik; rescued from Gujarat

A 51-year-old builder was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons from outside his house in Maharashtras Nashik city, police said on Sunday. Unidentified persons on two-wheelers and a car accosted Parakh outside his house in the Indiranagar area around 9.30 pm on Saturday, he said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 03-09-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 19:07 IST
A 51-year-old builder was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons from outside his house in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Sunday. Gajra Group chairman Hemant Madanlal Parakh was later let off by the kidnappers and was brought home by the police from neighbouring Gujarat on Sunday morning, an official said. Unidentified persons on two-wheelers and a car accosted Parakh outside his house in the Indiranagar area around 9.30 pm on Saturday, he said. They allegedly forced him to get into the car and took him away, the official said. The incident was captured by the CCTV cameras in the area and senior police officials, including police commissioner Ankush Shinde, reached the scene, he said. Parakh contacted his family members in the early hours of the day, following which the police went to Gujarat's Navsari and brought him back, the official said. A case has been registered against unidentified persons with Indiranagar police and further investigations are on. Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal met Parakh at his house on Sunday.

