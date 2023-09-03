Mumbai police nab man wanted for murder of real estate agent in Bihar

The Mumbai police have arrested a 22-year-old man who was on the run after allegedly killing a real estate agent in Bihar, an official said on Sunday. Based on a tip-off, the police on Friday laid a trap at Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road in Sakinaka and apprehended the accused Naveen Kumar Ranjan, the official said.

Ranjan was wanted for the murder of Bihar-based real estate agent Prem Paswan, who was shot dead over a financial dispute in January, he said. Four other accused involved in the killing were already arrested by the Bihar police, while Ranjan, who had been on the run for the last eight months, was traced to Mumbai, the official said. The accused are contract killers who were paid Rs 5 lakh for the murder, he said, adding that Ranjan will be handed over to the Bihar police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)