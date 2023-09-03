Every panchayat in Latur must plant 1,000 saplings, says minister

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Bansode on Sunday said every panchayat in Latur must take the initiative to plant at least 1,000 saplings so that the district's green cover increases and helps in environment protection.

The minister for sports and youth welfare was speaking after inaugurating a tree plantation campaign in Bamani village in Udgir.

He hailed the Bamani panchayat for taking the initiative planting 50,000 saplings, 5000 of which were planted last year and have been conserved.

Speaking about the Union government's Jal Jeevan Mission to supply tapped water to all households, he said works associated with it would be completed in Bamani village soon.

