Left Menu

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee ad hoc panel head, general secretary resign

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:26 IST
Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee ad hoc panel head, general secretary resign
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) ad hoc panel head Karamjit Singh and general secretary Gurvinder Dhamija resigned from their posts on Sunday, officials said.

Singh and Dhamija submitted their resignation letters to Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, TVSN Prasad, they said.

The reason behind the two stepping down was not clear immediately and they could not be contacted on phone.

The development comes amid reports of infighting among the committee's office-bearers.

Over a week ago, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had imposed a ban on any kind of administrative gatherings of the HSGMC after receiving complaints that there were heated exchanges during a meeting of the ad hoc executive committee held at the Panjokhra Sahib gurdwara on August 14.

The jathedar had said a sub-committee would look into the issue.

A separate committee to manage the affairs of gurdwaras in Haryana was formed last year after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014.

Thereafter, the Haryana government had nominated the HSGMC, whose tenure was to expire in 18 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023