Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee ad hoc panel head, general secretary resign

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) ad hoc panel head Karamjit Singh and general secretary Gurvinder Dhamija resigned from their posts on Sunday, officials said.

Singh and Dhamija submitted their resignation letters to Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, TVSN Prasad, they said.

The reason behind the two stepping down was not clear immediately and they could not be contacted on phone.

The development comes amid reports of infighting among the committee's office-bearers.

Over a week ago, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had imposed a ban on any kind of administrative gatherings of the HSGMC after receiving complaints that there were heated exchanges during a meeting of the ad hoc executive committee held at the Panjokhra Sahib gurdwara on August 14.

The jathedar had said a sub-committee would look into the issue.

A separate committee to manage the affairs of gurdwaras in Haryana was formed last year after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014.

Thereafter, the Haryana government had nominated the HSGMC, whose tenure was to expire in 18 months.

