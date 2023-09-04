Left Menu

Former block panchayat member commits suicide in UP village

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 04-09-2023 00:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 00:06 IST
Former block panchayat member commits suicide in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

A former block panchayat member committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in a village here on Sunday evening, police said.

While the police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the man's extreme step, his family members said he was stressed as he had lent money to some people and they were not returning it.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said Mukesh Kumar Saroj (45), a resident of Aghiya village and a former block panchayat member, shot himself in the head.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the reason behind Saroj's extreme step is being ascertained, he said.

Saroj's family members said he committed suicide because he had lent money to some people and they were not returning it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023