2 held for entering Delhi LG's office after one of them posed as IAS officer: Police

Two men were arrested for allegedly entering the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena after one of them posed as an IAS officer, police said on Sunday.The accused were identified as Abhimanyu Sethi 41, a resident of Odisha, and Abhishek Chaudhary 27, a resident of Delhi, they said.Around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, the duo visited the LGs office.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 01:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 00:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested for allegedly entering the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena after one of them posed as an IAS officer, police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Abhimanyu Sethi (41), a resident of Odisha, and Abhishek Chaudhary (27), a resident of Delhi, they said.

Around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, the duo visited the LG's office. One of them introduced himself as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to the staff at the LG's office and said he had a prior appointment with Saxena, according to a senior police officer.

On verification by the secretariat staff, the claims were found to be untrue and a case was lodged at the Civil Lines police station in this regard, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The interrogation of the suspects did not reveal any terror angle. However, investigation was taken up and the two men were arrested subsequently, Kalsi said.

The accused met each other through a common friend, police said, adding that their intention was to get photographed with the LG and then, misuse those photos to earn easy money.

Sethi had posed as an IAS officer at the LG's office, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

