2 sisters commit suicide following argument between parents in UP's Pilibhit

Two sisters allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison following an argument between their parents in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the Puranpur police station area.

Circle Officer of the area Alok Singh said, ''Kashish (20) and her sister Munni (18), daughters of local corporator Asim Raza, consumed poison on Sunday evening. They were taken to the district hospital where they succumbed during treatment.'' According to police, their parents often used to fight over family issues. They had one such fight on Sunday as well. Their daughters were tired of this and thus, took the extreme step, police said.

The family members initially did not allow police to take any action in the matter. However, additional police force was deployed in the area and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, the CO said.

