Romania says Russia's attack on Ukrainian ports did not pose direct military threat

Russia's overnight attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube river on Monday did not generate direct military threats to neighbouring NATO state Romania's territory, Romania's defence ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Ukraine's foreign ministry said drones had detonated on Romanian territory. The Romanian defence ministry's statement "categorically denied" the reports while condemning the Russian attack.

