Thai PM Srettha to miss ASEAN Summit - officials

Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will miss a regional meeting of Asia's leaders in Jakarta this week, two officials with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. Srettha won a parliamentary vote to become prime minister last month and his cabinet was endorsed by the king on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 14:28 IST
Srettha Thavisin Image Credit: Wikipedia
Srettha won a parliamentary vote to become prime minister last month and his cabinet was endorsed by the king on Saturday. The prime minister and his cabinet are due to take an oath before an audience with King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Tuesday and will then deliver a policy address in parliament. They can then officially carry out their duties.

Permanent secretary Sarun Charoensuwan will represent Thailand at the Association of Southeast Asia Nation (ASEAN) Summit, the two officials said. They did not say specifically why the prime minister was not attending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

