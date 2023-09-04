Gabon's military leader says Gabonese should adopt new constitution by referendum
Reuters | Libreville | Updated: 04-09-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:31 IST
Gabon's military leader General Brice Oligui Nguema said on Monday the country's citizens should have the opportunity to adopt a new constitution by referendum, also calling for new electoral and penal codes.
Nguema, leader of a group of army officers who seized power on Aug. 30 minutes after an announcement that President Ali Bongo had won an election which they said was not credible, was giving a speech just after being sworn in as interim president by constitutional court judges.
