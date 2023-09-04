Left Menu

Two labourers killed, three injured in blast at factory in Gujarat

PTI | Tapi | Updated: 04-09-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 18:31 IST
Two labourers killed, three injured in blast at factory in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

At least two labourers were killed and three others were critically injured in a blast at a newly-constructed factory yet to start operations in Tapi district of Gujarat on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm at a fruit juice unit located at Virpor village in Valod taluka, a police official said.

Five workers were setting up machinery at the factory when one of the parts exploded, he said.

''Two workers were killed on the spot, while three others suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital in an ambulance,'' the official said.

According to local people, the intensity of the explosion was such that a machine part was flung several metres away and it landed on a farm across the road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023