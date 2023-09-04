Left Menu

Bombay HC questions BMC about steps taken to ensure eco-friendly immersion of Ganesh idols at Aarey

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 19:32 IST
Bombay HC questions BMC about steps taken to ensure eco-friendly immersion of Ganesh idols at Aarey
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about the steps it has taken to ensure eco-friendly immersion of idols in water bodies at the suburban Aarey colony during the upcoming 10-day Ganpati festival.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor was hearing a public interest litigation filed by NGO Vanshakti challenging the permission granted by the civic body for the immersion of idols in water bodies inside Aarey colony. The bench was surprised that the permission was granted when there was a 2008 high court judgment and guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) restraining the immersion of idols made of non-biodegradable materials in natural water bodies.

''We fail to understand how letters have been issued by the corporation (allowing immersion). It is also not comprehensible how the BMC has mentioned it as an immersion site,'' the court said.

It directed the civic body to file an affidavit stating what steps it has taken to ensure compliance with the statutory notification and guidelines.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on September 8.

The bench also suggested that the corporation set up artificial ponds for immersion.

In its plea, the NGO relied on a Central government notification that declared the Aarey forest area and the water bodies situated therein as an eco-sensitive zone.

The permission granted by the BMC allowing the immersion of idols in Aarey was in violation of the CPCB guidelines and the 2008 High Court judgment on the issue, the plea stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023