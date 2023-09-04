Toilet complex caretaker found murdered in Delhi's Anand Parbat

A 40-year-old DUSIB toilet complex caretaker was found dead with stab injuries on Monday morning in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said. The incident took place at Holi Chowk, Punjabi Basti, Baljeet Nagar, they said. According to the police, they received a PCR around 6 am regarding the incident. The deceased was identified as Pappu, a resident of Shastri Nagar and native of Basti in Uttar Pradesh. He was working as caretaker of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) toilet complex, a senior police officer said. The body carried stab injury marks. Police team, along with FSL and crime teams, rushed to the spot, inspected the scene of crime and preserved pieces of evidence, the officer said. The police are checking the CCTV cameras of the area to gather information about the incident and the culprits. In addition to police station team, special wings are also working on the case. Further investigation is underway, they added.

