Nagpur youth duped of Rs 5 lakh by man claiming drugs was seized in his parcel

A man was duped of Rs 5 lakh by a person posing as a police personnel in Nagpur, an official said on Monday.

Mustafa Saifi (23) got a call from the accused saying 150 grams of mephedrone had been found in a parcel of his and it had been seized in Mumbai, the official said.

''The accused said he was a policeman and forced Saifi to transfer Rs 5 lakh online. Saifi later realised he had been duped and approached police,'' the official said.

A case of cheating and other offences has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act and efforts were on to nab the accused, the Tehsil police station official said.

