Left Menu

Toilet complex caretaker found murdered in Delhi's Anand Parbat

It seems that he killed Pappu in order to avenge her death, the officer said, adding things are being verified.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 22:29 IST
Toilet complex caretaker found murdered in Delhi's Anand Parbat
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old DUSIB toilet complex caretaker was found dead with stab injuries on Monday morning in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said, adding that the murder suspect has been nabbed.

The incident took place at Holi Chowk, Punjabi Basti, Baljeet Nagar, they said.

According to the police, they received a PCR around 6 am regarding the incident.

The deceased was identified as Pappu, a resident of Shastri Nagar and native of Basti in Uttar Pradesh. He was working as caretaker of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) toilet complex, a senior police officer said.

The body carried stab injury marks. A police team, along with FSL and crime teams, rushed to the spot, inspected the spot and preserved pieces of evidence, the officer said.

The police are checking CCTV cameras of the area to gather information about the incident and the culprits.

A suspect identified as Ankit, a resident of Baljeet Nagar, has been apprehended, police said.

Prima facie, it emerged that Pappu was in a live-in relationship with the suspect's sister, who had died by suicide about eight to nine years back.

Ankit considered Pappu responsible for his sister's death. It seems that he killed Pappu in order to avenge her death, the officer said, adding things are being verified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023