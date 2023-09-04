Toilet complex caretaker found murdered in Delhi's Anand Parbat

A 40-year-old DUSIB toilet complex caretaker was found dead with stab injuries on Monday morning in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said, adding that the murder suspect has been nabbed.

The incident took place at Holi Chowk, Punjabi Basti, Baljeet Nagar, they said.

According to the police, they received a PCR around 6 am regarding the incident.

The deceased was identified as Pappu, a resident of Shastri Nagar and native of Basti in Uttar Pradesh. He was working as caretaker of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) toilet complex, a senior police officer said.

The body carried stab injury marks. A police team, along with FSL and crime teams, rushed to the spot, inspected the spot and preserved pieces of evidence, the officer said.

The police are checking CCTV cameras of the area to gather information about the incident and the culprits.

A suspect identified as Ankit, a resident of Baljeet Nagar, has been apprehended, police said.

Prima facie, it emerged that Pappu was in a live-in relationship with the suspect's sister, who had died by suicide about eight to nine years back.

Ankit considered Pappu responsible for his sister's death. It seems that he killed Pappu in order to avenge her death, the officer said, adding things are being verified.

